KCCC Supports New Childcare Business In White Salmon

The Klickitat County Childcare Committee says it has supported the development of a new childcare business in the White Salmon area.  Country Critters is now open and officially licensed with the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families.  The Childcare Committee provided information and starter kit supplies, including sleeping mats, toy bins, child-sized spoons and plates, diapers, and a medicine cabinet, and helped with the purchase of wood chips and an outdoor play structure.  It’s the sixth childcare business that has completed licensing with the support of KCCC, including two others in White Salmon, and one each in Bingen, Dallesport, and Goldendale.  The new business is licensed to provide six child care spots.

