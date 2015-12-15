Judge Takes McGeeney Release Bid Under Advisement

Circuit Court Judge John Olson took under advisement whether to set a bail amount that could lead to pre-trial release of 47-year-old Bryan McGeeney, who faces 46 different charges, including 38 felonies, involving a 14-year-old girl. During a court hearing on Monday, Hood River County Deputy District Attorney Danielle DeCant told Olson that given the nature of the charges, McGeeney should be deemed unreleasable. But defense attorney Jeffrey Wallace countered that McGeeney has no prior record, should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, does not pose a threat to the community, and that he needs to be able to post bail to assist in his own defense. DeCant did tell Olson if bail was set, she would want numerous conditions placed on release, including no contact with the victim or any minors. Olson set another hearing for Thursday morning to render a decision on bail.