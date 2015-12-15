Judge Sets Bail With House Arrest Condition

Hood River County Circuit Court Judge John Olson set bail at $750,000 for a 47-year-old man from The Dalles who faces 46 different charges, including 38 felonies, involving a 14-year-old girl. Olson put what he called “very stringent” release conditions on Bryan Matthew McGeeney, most notably that he would be under house arrest and have to wear a GPS bracelet at all times. McGeeney also could not have any contact with the victim or minors, consume intoxicants, or have access to social media. Hood River County Deputy District Attorney Danielle DeCant argued during a court proceeding on Monday that given the nature of the charges against McGeeney, which include numerous counts of rape and providing narcotics to a minor, he should be deemed unreleasable. But defense attorney Jeffrey Wallace countered that McGeeney has no prior record, should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, does not pose a threat to the community, and that he needs to be able to post bail to assist in his own defense. Olson set McGeeney’s next court appearance for Tuesday if he posts bail, or July 6 if he does not.