John Day Dam Rec Sites Going Cashless

Three recreation sites near the John Day Lock and Dam will transition to a fully cashless fee collection system on April 15. The Army Corps of Engineers Portland District says the change will be at Plymouth and LePage campgrounds and LePage Day Uese Park. The Corps says the change will streamline operations, reduce administrative costs, and ensure fee revenue is reinvested directly into facility maintenance and improvements. For the two campgrounds, visitors can pay with a debit or credit card at the park entrance between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and make reservations in advance on Recration.gov. At LePage Day Use Park, visitors can pay with a credit or debit card at the entrance booth, purchase an activity pass online at Recreation.gov, or use the “scan & pay” feature in the Recreation.gov mobile app, which can be downloaded for free at the App Store or Google Play.