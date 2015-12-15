January 9-10 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball

LaSalle 68, Hood River Valley 59

Seaside 49, The Dalles 47

Tillamook 87, The Dalles 85

Fort Vancouver 72, Columbia 59

Stevenson 54, Castle Rock 53

Klickitat-Glenwood 65, Trout Lake 22

Klickitat-Glenwood 68, Dufur 52

Lyle-Wishram 58, Sherman 52

Sherman 72, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 27

Condon 68, Lyle-Wishram 59

South Wasco 79, Dufur 21

South Wasco 64, Horizon Christian 47

Girls Basketball

LaSalle 44, Hood River Valley 21

Seaside 58, The Dalles 24

Columbia 47, Fort Vancouver 29

Castle Rock 53, Stevenson 14

Dufur 41, South Wasco 21

South Wasco 35. Horizon Christian 20

Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 36, Sherman 33

Boys and Girls Wrestling

The Dalles’ Harley Scott won four out of five matches to finished second in the boys’ 144 pound division at the Paul/Larson Invitational at Sandy. The Riverhawks’ Sophia Carrilo finished third in the girls’ 235 division.





Hood River Valley’s Ayleen Marquez was third at 110 pounds at the Lady Dragon Invitational in Dallas.