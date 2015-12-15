January 9-10 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball
LaSalle 68, Hood River Valley 59
Seaside 49, The Dalles 47
Tillamook 87, The Dalles 85
Fort Vancouver 72, Columbia 59
Stevenson 54, Castle Rock 53
Klickitat-Glenwood 65, Trout Lake 22
Klickitat-Glenwood 68, Dufur 52
Lyle-Wishram 58, Sherman 52
Sherman 72, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 27
Condon 68, Lyle-Wishram 59
South Wasco 79, Dufur 21
South Wasco 64, Horizon Christian 47
Girls Basketball
LaSalle 44, Hood River Valley 21
Seaside 58, The Dalles 24
Columbia 47, Fort Vancouver 29
Castle Rock 53, Stevenson 14
Dufur 41, South Wasco 21
South Wasco 35. Horizon Christian 20
Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 36, Sherman 33
Boys and Girls Wrestling
The Dalles’ Harley Scott won four out of five matches to finished second in the boys’ 144 pound division at the Paul/Larson Invitational at Sandy. The Riverhawks’ Sophia Carrilo finished third in the girls’ 235 division.
Hood River Valley’s Ayleen Marquez was third at 110 pounds at the Lady Dragon Invitational in Dallas.