January 7 Prep Basketball Roundup

Boys Basketball

Hood River Valley 83, Hillsboro 82: Deacon Ybarra’s rebound put-back just before the buzzer capped a wild Eagle comeback from a ten-point deficit in the final two-and-a-half minutes. Grant Dunn scored 19 points, Ybarra 18, and JJ Poole 17 as the Eagles overcame Hillsboro shooting nearly 60 percent from the field.

LaCenter 81, Stevenson 50

Girls Basketball

Hood River Valley 34, Hillsboro 30: The Eagles had a 16-point run in the first half to take the lead, and held on from there in spite of only scoring two-points in the fourth quarter. Emily Doss scored eight points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead HRV.

Seton Catholic 62, Columbia 30

LaCenter 68, Stevenson 33