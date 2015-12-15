January 7 Prep Basketball Roundup

Boys Basketball

Hood River Valley 83, Hillsboro 82: Deacon Ybarra’s rebound put-back just before the buzzer capped a wild Eagle comeback from a ten-point deficit in the final two-and-a-half minutes.  Grant Dunn scored 19 points, Ybarra 18, and JJ Poole 17 as the Eagles overcame Hillsboro shooting nearly 60 percent from the field.

LaCenter 81, Stevenson 50

 

Girls Basketball

Hood River Valley 34, Hillsboro 30:  The Eagles had a 16-point run in the first half to take the lead, and held on from there in spite of only scoring two-points in the fourth quarter.  Emily Doss scored eight points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead HRV. 

Seton Catholic 62, Columbia 30

LaCenter 68, Stevenson 33

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK