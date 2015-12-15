January 30-31 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball

Hood River Valley 62, Milwaukie 48

Fort Vancouver 92, Columbia 47

Castle Rock 50, Stevenson 41

Lyle-Wishram 88, Trout Lake 40

Klickitat-Glenwood at Ione-Arlington

Horizon Christian 52, Sherman 51

Condon 45, Dufur 37

South Wasco 78, Crane 28

South Wasco 74, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 52

Girls Basketball

Hood River Valley 43, Milwaukie 24

Sherman 52, Horizon Christian 19

Dufur 56, Condon 19

Crane 63, South Wasco 35

South Wasco 45, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 28

Alpine Skiing

Hood River Valley took five of the top six places in the girls’ portion of a Mt. Hood League Giant Slalom at Mt. Hood Meadows. Rowan McKenna was the individual winner. Jess Aubert finished in the boys’ race for the Eagles.

Boys Wrestling

HRV’s Copeland Louis and Drew Lucas earned second place finishes at the Hood River Invitational. Columbia’s Titus DeHart grabbed a third place finish.

Boys & Girls Wrestling

Jesus Chavez, Adrian Miramontes, and Quinn Brenner grabbed fifth place finishes for The Dalles in the boys’ portion of the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational in Heppner, while Marie-Louise McCracken was third at 135 in the girls’ half of the tourney.