January 30-31 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball
Hood River Valley 62, Milwaukie 48
Fort Vancouver 92, Columbia 47
Castle Rock 50, Stevenson 41
Lyle-Wishram 88, Trout Lake 40
Klickitat-Glenwood at Ione-Arlington
Horizon Christian 52, Sherman 51
Condon 45, Dufur 37
South Wasco 78, Crane 28
South Wasco 74, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 52
Girls Basketball
Hood River Valley 43, Milwaukie 24
Sherman 52, Horizon Christian 19
Dufur 56, Condon 19
Crane 63, South Wasco 35
South Wasco 45, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 28
Alpine Skiing
Hood River Valley took five of the top six places in the girls’ portion of a Mt. Hood League Giant Slalom at Mt. Hood Meadows. Rowan McKenna was the individual winner. Jess Aubert finished in the boys’ race for the Eagles.
Boys Wrestling
HRV’s Copeland Louis and Drew Lucas earned second place finishes at the Hood River Invitational. Columbia’s Titus DeHart grabbed a third place finish.
Boys & Girls Wrestling
Jesus Chavez, Adrian Miramontes, and Quinn Brenner grabbed fifth place finishes for The Dalles in the boys’ portion of the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational in Heppner, while Marie-Louise McCracken was third at 135 in the girls’ half of the tourney.