January 23-24 Prep Sports Roundup

January 23 Results
Boys Basketball
Madras 63, The Dalles 56
LaCenter 80, Columbia 72
King’s Way Christian 64, Stevenson 38
Klickitat-Glenwood 65, Lyle-Wishram 64
Ione-Arlington 56, Horizon Christian 44
Dufur 56, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 23
South Wasco 65, Sherman 42
Condon 67, Trout Lake 23
Girls Basketball
Madras 53, The Dalles 42
King’s Way Christian 50, Stevenson 13
Ione-Arlington 36, Horizon Christian 8
Dufur 63, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 27
South Wasco 44, Sherman 28
Trout Lake 37, Condon 23
Girls Wrestling
Kianna Dominguez of The Dalles won four straight to win the 110 pound title at the Tualatin Invitational.
January 24 Results
Boys Basketball
Klickitat-Glenwood 73, Sherman 54
South Wasco 64, Stanfield 57
Girls Basketball
LaGrande 62, The Dalles 34
Stanfield 62, South Wasco 40
Southwest Christian 50, Trout Lake 31
Boys Wrestling
The Dalles’ Harley Scott won four out of five matches to finish second at 144 pounds at the Tualatin Invitational
Girls Wrestling
Hood River Valley’s Ayleen Marquez won all five of her matches to win the 110 pound title at the Hood River Girls Invitational. HRV’s Valeria Solorio Campos was third at 170 pounds, and Columbia’s Eda O’Connor was third at 120.