January 23-24 Prep Sports Roundup

January 23 Results

Boys Basketball

Madras 63, The Dalles 56

LaCenter 80, Columbia 72

King’s Way Christian 64, Stevenson 38

Klickitat-Glenwood 65, Lyle-Wishram 64

Ione-Arlington 56, Horizon Christian 44

Dufur 56, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 23

South Wasco 65, Sherman 42

Condon 67, Trout Lake 23

Girls Basketball

Madras 53, The Dalles 42

King’s Way Christian 50, Stevenson 13

Ione-Arlington 36, Horizon Christian 8

Dufur 63, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 27

South Wasco 44, Sherman 28

Trout Lake 37, Condon 23

Girls Wrestling

Kianna Dominguez of The Dalles won four straight to win the 110 pound title at the Tualatin Invitational.

January 24 Results

Boys Basketball

Klickitat-Glenwood 73, Sherman 54

South Wasco 64, Stanfield 57

Girls Basketball

LaGrande 62, The Dalles 34

Stanfield 62, South Wasco 40

Southwest Christian 50, Trout Lake 31

Boys Wrestling

The Dalles’ Harley Scott won four out of five matches to finish second at 144 pounds at the Tualatin Invitational

Girls Wrestling

Hood River Valley’s Ayleen Marquez won all five of her matches to win the 110 pound title at the Hood River Girls Invitational. HRV’s Valeria Solorio Campos was third at 170 pounds, and Columbia’s Eda O’Connor was third at 120.