January 22 Prep Basketball Roundup

Boys Basketball

Hood River Valley 61, Putnam 48: The Eagles pulled away in the second half to win their second straight game. Putnam led by seven midway through the second quarter, but Hood River came back to lead 25-22 at halftime, and controlled the game from there. J.J. Poole scored 19 points to lead HRV, Talon Britt tallied 15, and Grant Dunn scored 14. Nehemian Overton-Pittman led the Kingsmen with 15.

Nixyaawii 66, Dufur 45

Girls Basketball

Putnam 44, Hood River Valley 38: The Eagles struggled shooting the ball both from the field and at the free throw line. Both Lucy Warren and Jada Eatman scored 18 for Putnam, while Emily Doss led the Eagles with 17.

Columbia 36, LaCenter 23: The Bruins move to 8-2 in the Trico League.

Trout Lake 45, Irrigon 33

Dufur 55, Nixyaawii 49