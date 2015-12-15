January 22 Prep Basketball Roundup

Boys Basketball

Hood River Valley 61, Putnam 48:  The Eagles pulled away in the second half to win their second straight game.  Putnam led by seven midway through the second quarter, but Hood River came back to lead 25-22 at halftime, and controlled the game from there.  J.J. Poole scored 19 points to lead HRV, Talon Britt tallied 15, and Grant Dunn scored 14.  Nehemian Overton-Pittman led the Kingsmen with 15.

Nixyaawii 66, Dufur 45

 

Girls Basketball

Putnam 44, Hood River Valley 38:  The Eagles struggled shooting the ball both from the field and at the free throw line.  Both Lucy Warren and Jada Eatman scored 18 for Putnam, while Emily Doss led the Eagles with 17.

Columbia 36, LaCenter 23:  The Bruins move to 8-2 in the Trico League.

Trout Lake 45, Irrigon 33

Dufur 55, Nixyaawii 49

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK