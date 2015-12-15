January 20 Prep Basketball Roundup

Boys Basketball

Hood River Valley 56, Centennial 46: The Eagles finished the game on an 18-8 run to upset the tenth-ranked team in the 5A coaches poll. J.J. Poole scored 16 points, Talon Britt 14, and Grant Dunn 12 to lead Hood River. JeMel Baker led Centennial with 12.

Fort Vancouver 84, Stevenson 30

Ione-Arlington 63, Trout Lake 25

Condon 49, Horizon Christian 41

South Wasco 68, Lyle-Wishram 50

Klickitat-Glenwood 81, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 54

Dufur 40, Sherman 28

Girls Basketball

Hood River Valley 43, Centennial 17: Emily Doss scored all 11 of her points in the second half as HRV used a 16-2 third quarter to pull away. Hood River limited Centennial to just 9 points over the first three quarters.

Columbia 49, Kalama 39: The Bruins run their record to 7-2 in the Trico League.

Fort Vancouver 61, Stevenson 18

Trout Lake 50, Ione-Arlington 40

Dufur 43, Sherman 28

Condon 33, Horizon Christian 27