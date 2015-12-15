January 2-3 Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Perrydale 50, Trout Lake 26
South Wasco 71, Southwest Christian 51
Girls Basketball
Tillamook 73, The Dalles 68 (3 OT)
Sherman 45, Irrigon 28
Perrydale 46, Trout Lake 22
Southwest Christian 26, South Wasco 18
Boys Basketball
Perrydale 50, Trout Lake 26
South Wasco 71, Southwest Christian 51
Girls Basketball
Tillamook 73, The Dalles 68 (3 OT)
Sherman 45, Irrigon 28
Perrydale 46, Trout Lake 22
Southwest Christian 26, South Wasco 18
We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.
Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected. Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions. After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.