January 2-3 Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Perrydale 50, Trout Lake 26

South Wasco 71, Southwest Christian 51

 

Girls Basketball

Tillamook 73, The Dalles 68 (3 OT)

Sherman 45, Irrigon 28

Perrydale 46, Trout Lake 22

Southwest Christian 26, South Wasco 18

