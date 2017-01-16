January 16-17 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball

Pendleton 62, The Dalles 56

King’s Way Christian 73, Columbia 62

Kalama 60, Stevenson 44

Horizon Christian 69, Klickitat-Glenwood 65

Lyle-Wishram 59, Horizon Christian 30

Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 52, Trout Lake 36

Ione-Arlington 71, Dufur 49

Ione-Arlington 53, Sherman 24

Dufur 67, Trout Lake 22

Sherman 63, North Lake 28

Klickitat-Glenwood 69, Thorp 43

South Wasco 68, Condon 55

Girls Basketball

Columbia 34, King’s Way Christian 24

Kalama 58, Stevenson 23

Dufur 33, Trout Lake 26

Dufur 49, Ione-Arlington 26

Ione-Arlington 32, Sherman 30

North Lake 40, Sherman 22

Trout Lake 43, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 24

South Wasco 41, Condon 17

Boys and Girls Wrestling

Hood River Valley won three out of seven matches in the girls’ portion of the Oregon Wrestling Classic. Valeria Solorio Campos won five out of seven matches for HRV during the tournament. In the boys’ portion of the tourney, Hood River Valley’s Leyton Adams and Aaron Smith each won four matches out of six at the Oregon Classic in Redmond.

Boys Wrestling

The Dalles finished fourth, Columbia fifth, and Stevenson sixth in the boys’ portion of the Columbia Gorge Invitational in Stevenson. Stevenson had two individual champions…Benjamin Shane at 150 pounds and Linden Wieman at 190. The Dalles’ Adrian Miramontes was first at 285, and Columbia’s Gabriel Borton was first at 175.