January 16-17 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball
Pendleton 62, The Dalles 56
King’s Way Christian 73, Columbia 62
Kalama 60, Stevenson 44
Horizon Christian 69, Klickitat-Glenwood 65
Lyle-Wishram 59, Horizon Christian 30
Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 52, Trout Lake 36
Ione-Arlington 71, Dufur 49
Ione-Arlington 53, Sherman 24
Dufur 67, Trout Lake 22
Sherman 63, North Lake 28
Klickitat-Glenwood 69, Thorp 43
South Wasco 68, Condon 55
Girls Basketball
Columbia 34, King’s Way Christian 24
Kalama 58, Stevenson 23
Dufur 33, Trout Lake 26
Dufur 49, Ione-Arlington 26
Ione-Arlington 32, Sherman 30
North Lake 40, Sherman 22
Trout Lake 43, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 24
South Wasco 41, Condon 17
Boys and Girls Wrestling
Hood River Valley won three out of seven matches in the girls’ portion of the Oregon Wrestling Classic. Valeria Solorio Campos won five out of seven matches for HRV during the tournament. In the boys’ portion of the tourney, Hood River Valley’s Leyton Adams and Aaron Smith each won four matches out of six at the Oregon Classic in Redmond.
Boys Wrestling
The Dalles finished fourth, Columbia fifth, and Stevenson sixth in the boys’ portion of the Columbia Gorge Invitational in Stevenson. Stevenson had two individual champions…Benjamin Shane at 150 pounds and Linden Wieman at 190. The Dalles’ Adrian Miramontes was first at 285, and Columbia’s Gabriel Borton was first at 175.