January 13 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball

Columbia 64, Castle Rock 44

The Dalles 55, North Marion 40

Lyle-Wishram 65, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 37

Horizon Christian 54, Trout Lake 21

Echo 50, Sherman 35

 

Girls Basketball

Trout Lake 40, Horizon Christian 10

Echo 67, Sherman 9

 

