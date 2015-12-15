Inflation Becoming A Concern For The Dalles Infrastructure Projects

As the City of The Dalles does a number of different street and infrastructure projects, inflation is becoming a concern.  The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays says the projects currently underway were bid under budget, but as costs increase, they are receiving requests for change orders as work goes on.  Mays adds money from the state for road maintenance may be the biggest concern with the City’s budget, adding it won’t keep pace with inflation, and the needs they have for streets, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at intersections that need to improved.

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