Incumbents Get Challengers In Congressional Races

In Oregon’s Second Congressional District, Republican incumbent Cliff Bentz has two GOP challengers in the primary:  Andrea Carr and Peter Larson.  It’s a crowded field for the Democrat nomination, including Patty Snow, Dawn Rasmussen, Peter Quince, Rebecca Mueller, Mary Doyle, and Chris Beck.  In the Third Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Maxine Dexter is opposed in the primary by Jessica Salas and Andrew Castilleja.  Loran Ayles filed on the final day and is the only Republican seeking that seat.  For Oregon’s Senate seat on the ballot, incumbent Jeff Merkley is opposed in the Democratic primary by Paul Damian Wells.  Seven Republicans filed to run for Senate, with State Senator David Brock Smith and Jo Rae Perkins the most notable names.

