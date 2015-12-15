Ihrig Hopes For Data Center Ordinance By Middle Of Next Year

Klickitat County Commission Chair Ron Ihrig indicated he would like to have a data center ordinance in place by the middle part of next year. Ihrig has a list of things he wants to see in an ordinance governing what the County would require for data center location, including where they would be allowed and water usage. In addition, he says the County has contacted Klickitat PUD about developing language for the structures to have their own power sources. Ihrig also pointed out their noise will have to be addressed. An interim data center ordinance is currently being reviewed with legal counsel, with Ihrig noting they do have outside legal counsel they are working with through the County’s prosecuting attorney’s office that specializes in land use.