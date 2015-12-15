I-84 Accident Leads To Arrest

Oregon State Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a semi-truck and passenger car on Interstate 84 near Arlington. The crash happened Thursday morning at about 6:49, near milepost 137. State Police say a Freightliner towing three trailers, driven by 32-year-old Edwin Alexander Gomez of Pasco, Washington, left the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason, crossed the median, and struck a westbound Ford Edge. The Ford rolled over. Its driver, 51-year-old Pratapa Reddy Koppula of West Hills, California, suffered minor injuries. Gomez also suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the semi, 26-year-old Ashleigh Darlene Krupkat of Kennewick, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital. Police arrested Gomez on suspicion of DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and fourth-degree assault. Westbound I-84 was affected for about eight hours while crews handled hazardous materials, investigated the crash, recovered the vehicles, cleared debris, and repaired the median.