Hurdle Remains For Fire Cleanup Agreement

The Rowena Fire Incident Management Team is close to a deal with the State of Oregon on how phase two of cleanup of properties burned by the fire will be paid for, but there is a hurdle that will still need to be cleared. Sheriff Lane Magill told County Commissioners Wednesday that the County has reached an agreement with Crestline Construction to manage the cleanup, for a cost of $3 million that the state would cover. However, Magill says the state has been seeking language for a Debris Removal Operations Plan, or DROP, that includes additional work that would cost the County another $3 million, and Magill says that’s not acceptable. Magill told Commissioners a proposed contract is to arrive by the end of the week. If it does not include the DROP language, they’ll move ahead quickly, but if it is included, the County will not move forward.