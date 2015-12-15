Huck Fest Weekend In Bingen

It’s Huckleberry Festival weekend in Bingen. Festivities begin this evening at 5 p.m. in Daubenspeck Park, and will continue all through the weekend. The festival’s Caralee Holtmann says the festival has been in existence for 64 years, and will feature music, kids activities, and of course huckleberries. There will also be the “Hucklebery Haven” with jams, jellies, barbecue sauce, shirts, sweatshirts and more. Holtmann adds they have a large selection of vendors. The Huckleberry Festival parade will go through downtown Bingen Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Daubenspeck Park is located on the north side of Highway 14.