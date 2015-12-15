HRVHS Students Ready Solar-Powered Car For Texas Race

A group of Hood River Valley High School students have designed and are building a solar-powered car to race in Texas next month.  Fifteen members of the Solar Storms are planning to make the trip.  The car has been built from scratch by the students, as they designed every piece of the vehicle.  Solar Storms captain Isabel Ulland says the goal is to complete in the Solar Car Challenge in Texas, a six-day, 600 mile race across the state.  The team is continue to look for sponsors and raise money to pay for the trip to Texas.  You can learn more and donate at hrvhsolarcar.org.

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