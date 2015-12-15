HRVHS Principal Candidate Forum Set For Monday

Hood River County School District is going to hold a community forum on Monday with its three finalists for Hood River Valley High School principal. The community forum will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday evening at the Hood River Valley High School library. That will cap off a day for finalists that will include a staff forum, student panel interviews, writing assessments, and district tours. The finalists include current Hood River Valley High School interim principal Jim Donnelly, Jessica Ramirez, the assistant principal at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, and Dr. Kate Woicke, a principal consultant who has served as dean of faculty at Central Catholic High School in Portland.