HRVHS Canned Food Drive Starts Next Week

Hood River Valley High School’s student body will be starting their annual Canned Food Drive for FISH Food Bank next week. Both non-perishable food and monetary donations will be accepted beginning next Tuesday, as third period classes compete for prizes and there are various goals set for the school as a whole. But HRVHS ASB President Felipe Mendez says the main motivation is to help the community and those in need. Students will be collecting food and monetary donations at Wal-Mart for four weekends beginning on November 22. A link will be placed on the Hood River Valley High School website beginning November 18 for those wishing to donate online.