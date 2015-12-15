The Hood River Valley Adult Center will embark in January on a capital campaign to expand the facility constructed in 1994. Center Executive Director Amy Mallett says they have a master plan to complete what was originally planned for the building when it was originally designed, including a second floor for offices and other uses upstairs, renovate the basement, and have a separate building for the Center’s thrift store. Also planned is an elevator, for which a shaft already exists. Mallett says they will need to raise $5.5 million to $6 million, and they are looking for grants. She adds they are looking for volunteers to serve on a committee for the capital campaign. For more information call 541-386-2060.