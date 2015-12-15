HRPD Warns Of Phone Scam

The Hood River Police Department is warning local businesses about a phone scam that has targeted area businesses over the past two days and cost victims thousands of dollars. Police say the caller identifies himself as “Mr. Martinez” or “Matthew Martinez” and tells employees an incoming FedEx shipment is required to pass an upcoming Fire Department inspection. The scammer may then send text messages impersonating the business owner or manager, using their actual name to make the request appear legitimate. According to police, the caller threatens a $10,000 fine if a so-called minimum payment isn’t made immediately. Employees are then pressured to open store safes, withdraw cash and send an international wire transfer through Western Union. The Hood River Police Department is urging business owners and managers to alert employees about the scam and remind them never to authorize payments based solely on unexpected phone calls or text messages. Police say employees should verify any payment request through established company procedures before taking action. Anyone who receives a suspicious call is urged to hang up and report it to the Hood River Police Department.