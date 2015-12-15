HRPD Traffic Stop Leads To Meth Seizure

The Hood River Police Department says a traffic stop earlier this week led to a DUII arrest and the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. Police say an officer stopped a vehicle on Wednesday after seeing it traveling at a high rate of speed, cutting off another vehicle, and narrowly avoiding a crash. According to investigators, the driver also crossed into the opposing lane and ran a stop sign. During the stop, a nearby resident approached the officer and reported seeing the same vehicle speeding and nearly hitting their car as they backed out of a driveway. The Hood River Police Department says the officer observed signs of impairment during the investigation. After field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested. A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered a concealed firearm, a glass methamphetamine pipe, about 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and an open container of alcohol. The driver was booked into NORCOR on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Possession of a Controlled Substance—Methamphetamine, Reckless Driving, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.