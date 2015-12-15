HRPD To Host Medication Take Back Event On Saturday

The Hood River Police Department will host a household medication take-back event this Saturday morning. Community Service Officer Jennifer Kendall says it’s important for medications to be disposed of properly to prevent people from using them improperly. Medications in any dosage form in their original container or sealed bag will be accepted. Items that will not be accepted include herbal remedies, vitamins, supplements, cosmetics, other personal care products, emptied medical devices, batteries, mercury-containing thermometers, sharps, illicit drugs, pet pesticide products, animal medicines, and biologics. The medication take-back event will be Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hood River Police Department on 207 2nd Street.