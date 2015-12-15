HRPD Seizes Narcotics During Traffic Stops

The Hood River Police Department this week made two stops of suspected impaired drivers this week resulting the seizure of large quantities of narcotics. In a social media statement, the HPRD says that on Monday during a traffic stop for a registration violation, a driver who was a felony offender acknowledged using both methamphetamine and fentanyl, and purchasing large quantities of drugs in the Portland area. Over 84 grams of suspected methamphetamine and over 35 grams of fentanyl was seized. On Tuesday, during a vehicle stop for an expired registration, the driver exhibited multiple signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, then was taken into custody. The HRPD reported that the driver admitted to using methamphetamine, and during a vehicle search just over 22 grams of fentanyl and 1.4 grams of meth was seized.