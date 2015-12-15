HRPD Plans Drug Take Back Day

The Hood River Police Department is going to take part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. It is a safe and free way to dispose of unwanted or expired household medications. Hood River Police will accept them from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Hood River City Hall. Medications in any dosage form will be accepted. Not accepted are herbal remedies, vitamins, supplements, cosmetics, other personal care products, emptied medical devices, batteries, mercury-containing thermometers, sharps, illicit drugs, pet pesticide products, animal medicines, and biologics.