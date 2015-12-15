HRCSD Summer Food Service Begins Monday

Hood River County School District says its Summer Food Service Program, offering free, nutritious meals and snacks to all children and teens aged 1-18, will get underway on Monday and be available on weekdays through August 21. The federally funded nutrition program ensures that children continue to receive healthy food during the summer months when school is out. The Summer Food Service Program is open to all families without the need for paperwork, income verification, or regard to immigration status. To receive a meal, children can simply drop in during a site’s designated meal times. Many programs also offer fun activities to keep kids active and engaged. A complete schedule of times and locations is available at hoodriver.k12.or.us.