HRCSD Summer Food Service Begins Monday

Hood River County School District says its Summer Food Service Program, offering free, nutritious meals and snacks to all children and teens aged 1-18, will get underway on Monday and be available on weekdays through August 21.  The federally funded nutrition program ensures that children continue to receive healthy food during the summer months when school is out.  The Summer Food Service Program is open to all families without the need for paperwork, income verification, or regard to immigration status.  To receive a meal, children can simply drop in during a site’s designated meal times.  Many programs also offer fun activities to keep kids active and engaged.  A complete schedule of times and locations is available at hoodriver.k12.or.us.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK