The Hood River County School District is introducing a new elementary school report card that highlights a shift toward standards-based and proficiency-based grading that better communicates student learning to parents. District Superintendent Bill Newton says they are trying to go beyond a single letter or number grade, to be more descriptive of how the student is doing and their characteristics as a learner. There is a four-point scale used on the report card. “4” means the student is exceeding grade level standards, “3” means the student consistently meets grade-level standards, “2” means the student nearly meets them, and “1” shows the student is not yet meeting the standards. The Hood River County School District Board will get a presentation on the new elementary report card at its meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Cascade Locks Elementary School.