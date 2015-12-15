HR Schools Happy With Federal Funding Release

The Hood River County School District says it is happy with the U.S. Department of Education’s announcement to states that it will award Fiscal Year 2025 funding that had been withheld last month pending review. District Superintendent Bill Newton says he was relieved the grants are now expected to be awarded, adding it provides clarity and stability as the district’s budget and staffing plans are finalized. Items supported by the grants include migrant education programs, teacher and leader preparation, English learning for immigrant children and youth, student support and academic enrichment, and the third year of the EXCEL after-school program. Migrant education funding reached 435 students in 2024-25, approximately 11% of district enrollment, and about 300 students at Parkdale, Mid-Valley, and Cascade Locks elementary schools, and Wy’east Middle School are served by the EXCEL program, which is in the third year of a five-year grant.