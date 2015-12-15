HR Schools Get Ready For Classes To Resume

The Hood River County School District is getting ready to start classes next week.  What day a student starts depends on what grade they are in.  Superintendent Bill Newton says if parents have any questions, the district has posted information on their website at hoodriver.k12.or.us.  Early enrollment projections show the district with 40 students fewer than it was last year at this time.  Newton says once again the drop is in the early grades.  But he adds they usually don’t get a firm idea of what their true numbers are until about a month into the school year.

