HR Schools Budget Committee Meets April 28

The Hood River County School District is getting ready for its budget committee to meet on Tuesday.  Superintendent Bill Newton has been giving updates to the school board over the past few months, with continual adjustments as the project has progressed.  Newton said at this point, the district does not anticipate having to issue reductions in force notices, as enrollment continues to trend downward.  The first budget committee meeting will be next Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School, with a second scheduled for May 5.

 

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