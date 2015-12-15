HR School District Committee To Tour Facilities For Long-Term Planning

A Hood River County School District committee looking at priorities for long-term facilities planning will start a summer-long series of visits to district properties. District Superintendent Bill Newton says athletic fields will be among the subjects the group will be studying. Newton adds they have a list from each school of building needs, and a project management team that supported the district in development of the bond in 2016 that built May Street School is involved in this process. Roofs, boilers, HVAC systems, and carpets are among the needs the district will be considering. Newton says in the fall the district will begin community listening sessions on the topic, and narrow down the list of projects in the spring of 2026 for the school board to consider.