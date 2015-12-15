HR School Board Gets Budget Report

The Hood River County School District board heard a report on budget development for the upcoming fiscal year. District Superintendent Bill Newton told the board they are continuing the efforts that started last year to reduce spending to reflect a continued downward trend in enrollment and deal with increased pension and operational costs. He says the proposed moves this year include making the Cascade Locks Elementary administrative structure a half-time principal/half-time specialist position, and moving early intervention and early childhood special education from Pine Grove to Mid-Valley Elementary. Newton pointed out reduced enrollment at Mid-Valley makes the space available, while Pine Grove is aging with increasing maintenance and upgrade costs. Also proposed: reducing discretionary spending on technical hardware and software refreshes, and continuing to use retirements and resignations to bring staff size in line with student enrollment.