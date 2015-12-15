HR School Board Gets Budget Report

The Hood River County School District board heard a report on budget development for the upcoming fiscal year.  District Superintendent Bill Newton told the board they are continuing the efforts that started last year to reduce spending to reflect a continued downward trend in enrollment and deal with increased pension and operational costs.  He says the proposed moves this year include making the Cascade Locks Elementary administrative structure a half-time principal/half-time specialist position, and moving early intervention and early childhood special education from Pine Grove to Mid-Valley Elementary.  Newton pointed out reduced enrollment at Mid-Valley makes the space available, while Pine Grove is aging with increasing maintenance and upgrade costs.  Also proposed:  reducing discretionary spending on technical hardware and software refreshes, and continuing to use retirements and resignations to bring staff size in line with student enrollment.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK