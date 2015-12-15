HR School Board Discusses Guidance On Statements

The Hood River County School District Board discussed when and how the district should make statements on social issues, events, and tragedies at a worksession Wednesday evening. The district already has policies in place, but Superintendent Bill Newton presented two documents, one indicating public statements would be generally be limited to situations that have a direct influence on school operations. The other gave staff guidelines including referring all public and media inquiries to the district office for a coordinated response, and being cautious and thoughtful on social media platforms. The board gave some feedback, with Chair Chrissy Reitz noting they already have legal policies in place but there is a need to provide district employees guidance with more straightforward language. Newton says they will run the documents by teacher and classified staff representatives and legal counsel, and bring them back to the board at its October 22 meeting.