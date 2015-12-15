HR Police Warn Of Scam Being Reported

The Hood River Police Department says it has received reports of at least two incidents in recent days involving scammers threatening residents with warrant arrests due to missing court. The department reminds everyone it will never contact someone for money to avoid being arrested. Police will never call and ask for your social security number or other personal information. Never give your social security number to anyone who contacts you, don’t confirm the last four digits, and don’t give a bank account or credit card number. Anyone who tells you to wire money, pay with a gift card, or send cash or cryptocurrency is a scammer. In addition, while your caller ID might show a real law enforcement number, but it’s not an officer calling. Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.