HR Planning Commission Denies Amazon Warehouse Permit

By a 5-2 vote, the Hood River County Planning Commission sustained an appeal by Thrive Hood River of a staff decision to grant an industrial land use permit for Amazon to construct a 48,690 square foot warehouse distribution facility north of Highway 35 and southeast of Neal Creek Mill Road. Commissioners who voted to deny the permit felt traffic studies done by the applicant had not taken into consideration enough peak period times and enough intersections that could be impacted by the vehicle traffic generated by the warehouse. Some on the panel explored whether they could ask the applicant to generate the information they are looking for, but applicant attorney Carrie Richter said without knowing more specifics and the standard they would be held to, they would not consent to extending the hearing. In the end, Planning Commissioner Jon Kelter Gehrig said the cleanest path forward was to sustain the appeal and allow the applicant to make its own appeal to the County Commission, so he made the motion that was approved. Once findings of fact are prepared and signed, an appeal can be made to the County Commission.