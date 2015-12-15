HR Parks & Rec Taking Winter Sign-Ups

The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District is taking sign-ups for a variety of winter recreation programs for kids and adults. The activities range from youth skiing and snowboarding, sports, music, adult sports and chess, and snowshoeing for all ages. District Recreation Supervisor Jaime Rivera says they are excited to start to be able to add the musical offerings, including guitar, choir, drums, and piano. A complete schedule of offerings is available at hoodriverparksandrec.org. There are opportunities for financial assistance for families who need it.