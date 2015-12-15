HR Parks & Rec Taking Winter Sign-Ups

The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District is taking sign-ups for a variety of winter recreation programs for kids and adults.  The activities range from youth skiing and snowboarding, sports, music, adult sports and chess, and snowshoeing for all ages.  District Recreation Supervisor Jaime Rivera says they are excited to start to be able to add the musical offerings, including guitar, choir, drums, and piano.  A complete schedule of offerings is available at hoodriverparksandrec.org.  There are opportunities for financial assistance for families who need it.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK