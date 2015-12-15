The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation Foundation says it has raised nearly $500,000 toward a $2 million campaign to enhance the rebuilding of the Hood River Aquatic Center. The “Our Pool, Our Future” campaign is to help fund additions that are not covered by the bond measure approved by voters in May. Potential improvements include an outdoor splash pad, new play features in the warm-water pool, and additional doors to improve fresh air and indoor-outdoor access. The nonprofit foundation is now launching a 40-donations-in-40-days fundraising push, running through December 31st. Anyone donating 25 dollars or more by December 31st will be entered into a drawing for a 10-visit Hood River Aquatic Center pass. The winner will be announced in early January. Donations can be made online at HRVParksFoundation.org.