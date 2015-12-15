HR History Museum To Open Quinceaneara Exhibition On Saturday

The History Museum of Hood River County will open its exhibition on the tradition of the Quinceaneara this Saturday. Museum Executive Director Lisa Commander says the Quinceanera marks a young woman’s 15th birthday in many Latino cultures. Commander says the exhibit will focus on the elaborate dresses the young women wear. There will be an opening reception for the Quinceaneara exhibition on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum in Port Marina Park. It will be on display through September 25. The museum is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.