HR County Works On Revisions To Forest Policy Management Plan

Hood River County continues to work on developing revisions to its forest policy management plan.  The County relies on revenue from timber sales within its forest to help fund its operations.  But Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer says there are other needs that get considered, among them recreation, water, and wildlife.  The Commission had planned to discuss a proposed draft of the policy at its meeting on Monday, but elected not to as County Forester Doug Thiesies was unavailable to attend.  They now intend to continue the discussion at the next Commission meeting on April 20.

 

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