HR County Trailhead Parking Permit Fee Prices To Go Up

The Hood River County Parking Permit fees at six trailheads is going up starting on Wednesday. Cost of an annual permit will go up by $15 to $45, with the daily fee increasing from $5 to $10. The fee parking zones are located near six popular recreation staging areas, including Seven Streams, Post Flats, Family Man, Binns Hill, Kingsley, and Pinemont. The areas are marked with signage. The County says parking permit fees directly support the maintenance, development, and management of recreation opportunities and trail systems within the County Forest. Permits can be purchased online at hoodrivercounty.net/parking-passes or at participating local retailers.