HR County Trailhead Parking Permit Fee Prices To Go Up

The Hood River County Parking Permit fees at six trailheads is going up starting on Wednesday.  Cost of an annual permit will go up by $15 to $45, with the daily fee increasing from $5 to $10.  The fee parking zones are located near six popular recreation staging areas, including Seven Streams, Post Flats, Family Man, Binns Hill, Kingsley, and Pinemont.  The areas are marked with signage.  The County says parking permit fees directly support the maintenance, development, and management of recreation opportunities and trail systems within the County Forest.  Permits can be purchased online at hoodrivercounty.net/parking-passes or at participating local retailers.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK