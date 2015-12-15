HR County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Receives Snowcat In State Program

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is one of three search and rescue agencies in the state to receive a new state-of-the-art snowcat through the state of Oregon’s Preparedness and Incident Repsonse Equipment program.  Sheriff Matt English says the specialized vehicle, designed for austere environments and extreme winter conditions is an improvement over the County’s 40-year-old snowcat.  He also says it is a necessary piece of equipment for the search and rescue work they do on Mt. Hood, helping to transport personnel, those who are injured, and equipment.  What the new vehicle has the old one does not is the ability to plow snow in front of it.  Equipped with climate-controlled, insulated cabs, the snowcats are capable of safely transporting responders and assisting with the movement of hypothermic patients during severe winter weather events.  The snowcat Hood River County received in the program has a retail value of $350,000.

 

