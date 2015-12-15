HR County Seeks State Money For Courthouse Repair

Hood River County is seeking some state funding during the current legislative session to do needed repairs to the County Courthouse.  County Administrator Allison Williams says they are seeking $1.5 million for the work, which will include repairing a leaking roof, parking lot improvements, and security measures.  Oregon 52nd District State Representative Jeff Helfrich has submitted the request to get funds through the omnibus bill on the County’s behalf, and Williams says County officials will testify at a legislative hearing on Friday.  Williams says this is just for basic repairs that are desperately needed, and there are many of other needs for the facility.  The County has studied replacement of the Courthouse, but the cost has been found to be prohibitive.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK