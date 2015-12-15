HR County Seeks State Money For Courthouse Repair

Hood River County is seeking some state funding during the current legislative session to do needed repairs to the County Courthouse. County Administrator Allison Williams says they are seeking $1.5 million for the work, which will include repairing a leaking roof, parking lot improvements, and security measures. Oregon 52nd District State Representative Jeff Helfrich has submitted the request to get funds through the omnibus bill on the County’s behalf, and Williams says County officials will testify at a legislative hearing on Friday. Williams says this is just for basic repairs that are desperately needed, and there are many of other needs for the facility. The County has studied replacement of the Courthouse, but the cost has been found to be prohibitive.