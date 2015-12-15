HR County Prohibits Use Of Fireworks

The discharge of fireworks in Hood River County is now prohibited. That will stay in effect until the Oregon State Forester lifts ODF’s Regulated Use Closure. The use of fireworks is already prohibited in the City of Hood River. In addition, open campfires are now prohibited on the Hood River County Forest except with designated fire rings at county campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are permitted. Motorized trail use is prohibited on Middle Mountain, Pinemont, and Fir Mountain. Motorized Off-Highway Vehicle use remains permitted within the Northwest Area Trail System under a special ODF waiver. All vehicles on Hood River County Forest roads must carry either a shovel and a gallon of water or a 2 1/2 pound fire extinguisher must be on hand.