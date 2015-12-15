HR County Prepares To Do Organizational & Fiscal Sustainability Analysis

Hood River County is planning to carry out a review of its 2022 Organizational Assessment and a fiscal sustainability analysis. The County is planning to contract with the firm Baker Tilly to do the work. County Administrator Allison Williams explains with a number of new department heads in the County, how they might organize is a bit different than it was just a few years ago, but most importantly this study will examine the County’s fiscal future. The County will receive options to address fiscal gaps which include expenditure controls and cost shifts, service delivery model changes, revenue enhancements and service delivery reductions The County Commission will consider approving the contract with Baker Tilly at their meeting this Monday.