HR County Prepares To Do Organizational & Fiscal Sustainability Analysis

Hood River County is planning to carry out a review of its 2022 Organizational Assessment and a fiscal sustainability analysis.  The County is planning to contract with the firm Baker Tilly to do the work.  County Administrator Allison Williams explains with a number of new department heads in the County, how they might organize is a bit different than it was just a few years ago, but most importantly this study will examine the County’s fiscal future.  The County will receive options to address fiscal gaps which include expenditure controls and cost shifts, service delivery model changes, revenue enhancements and service delivery reductions  The County Commission will consider approving the contract with Baker Tilly at their meeting this Monday.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK