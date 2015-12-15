HR County Moves Toward Side by Side Vehicle Trail

Hood River County Commissioners approved moving forward with a trail for side by side vehicles in the Northwest area of the County forest. A group of county and state agency representatives and the County’s Recreational Trail Committee developed the concept to involve 5.4 miles of recreational trail, 9.3 miles of forest road, and 13 more miles to be converted to trail including utilizing the Whiskey Creek Fire line. County Tree Farm Recreation Manager TJ Moloney says the design allows for a fire break if necessary. Moloney also noted the trail would be accessible from Kingsley and Binns Hill staging areas, and close to campgrounds. Actual development of the trail will require collaborative efforts between users, the County, and state agencies.