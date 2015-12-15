HR County Joins Calls For Special Session On Transportation

Hood River County is part of the chorus of local government officials hoping for a special session of the Oregon Legislature to put together a transportation package after the recent regular session ended without one. County Administrator Allison Williams says the transportation package is about more than the Oregon Department of Transportation. It’s also a relationship between the state, counties, and cities, and the local governments continue to fall further behind in maintaining roadways. Williams says the County is hearing concerns from citizens about the level of maintenance and safety for the roadways. She adds Hood River County is already dipping into reserves to put together its current road maintenance program.