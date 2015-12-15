HR County Joins Calls For Special Session On Transportation

Hood River County is part of the chorus of local government officials hoping for a special session of the Oregon Legislature to put together a transportation package after the recent regular session ended without one.  County Administrator Allison Williams says the transportation package is about more than the Oregon Department of Transportation.  It’s also a relationship between the state, counties, and cities, and the local governments continue to fall further behind in maintaining roadways.  Williams says the County is hearing concerns from citizens about the level of maintenance and safety for the roadways.  She adds Hood River County is already dipping into reserves to put together its current road maintenance program.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK