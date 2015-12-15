HR County Hears From ODOT on Possible Cuts

Hood River County emergency officials and the Oregon Department of Transportation held a meeting to discuss issues when traffic jams up in the Hood River area due to a freeway closure, but a large part of it became ODOT talking about what will happen if a transporation funding package does not pass in a special legislative session at the end of the month. County Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer says ODOT representatives told them if a package does not pass, service to major roads in the area like Highway 35 will decrease. The ODOT representatives floated the idea of local governments backfilling, but Euwer pointed out Hood River County doesn’t have the money to do that. She added emergency agencies represented at the meeting, including Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, expressed their concerns about their employees being able to report for work if plowing levels decrease.